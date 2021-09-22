Requiem for a free spirit, artist Walter Meyer

Meyer was stabbed to death in 2017. On Wednesday, his estranged wife Sophia was found guilty of his murder

Light drove his creativity and alcohol drove him to destruction. Artist Walter Meyer was drawn to remote places to paint their ethereal beauty, but darkness and death intruded. Meyer was stabbed with a sharp object on December 22 2017 during an argument with Sophia. The 52-year-old artist, who had works hanging in collections in New York, Canada and in the SA National Gallery, had in the years before his death been reduced to peddling his paintings to put food on the table. Below is a profile on the artist that was published in Sunday Times three years ago, a few months after his death.



A TORTURED SOUL WHO FLEW TOO CLOSE TO THE LIGHT..