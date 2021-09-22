TOM EATON | Facing Ntini at full tilt is something for the pros, not us mere mortals

We armchair experts may have all the right answers and advice, but our elite sport stars are the real deal

On Tuesday, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma took a gentle jab at his Springbok counterpart after a video emerged of Siya Kolisi playing two fairly, er, agricultural shots during an indoor knockabout game of cricket.



“Leader,” tweeted Bavuma, “forget those batting tips from Lungi Ngidi, sukum’mamela (don’t listen to him),” before wishing Kolisi well with the game against the All Blacks...