BADA PHARASI | For SA’s NHI hopes to be realised, the bill needs a lot more work

The government needs to listen to the ideas and concerns of the healthcare industry’s experts

The big question on everybody’s minds about the national health insurance (NHI) bill is: “What will it do for me?” The answer: “We don’t know yet.”



That is not because people haven’t been doing their jobs. It is because the implications of introducing NHI in SA and the planning it needs are enormous. It affects the healthcare standards each of us expects for ourselves and our families. It also affects whole industries — medical goods suppliers; hospital providers; pharmaceutical manufacturers, such as the members of our association, the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa); and many others...