Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Afrikaans is a cultural celebration of SA’s diversity

The Constitutional Court has rightfully handed Afrikaans a lifeline to continue as a language of learning at Unisa

26 September 2021 - 18:21

The Constitutional Court handed down judgment last week on the University of SA’s (Unisa) 2016 decision to adopt a new language policy and discontinue Afrikaans as a language of learning. The apex court ruled the move to halt Afrikaans classes was in contravention of the constitution, rendering Unisa’s decision invalid. This came after a five-year legal battle between Unisa and AfriForum, which described the court ruling as a “victory for Afrikaans, Afrikaans-speaking students and language rights in SA”. 

The ConCourt judges were in agreement with the Supreme Court of Appeal, which last June reviewed and set aside Unisa’s policy to adopt a revised language policy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NIXON TASAKANA | Africa must rise up against the US-China cold war on its soil Opinion & Analysis
  2. BADA PHARASI | For SA’s NHI hopes to be realised, the bill needs a lot more work Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Afrikaans is a cultural celebration of SA’s diversity Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | How can we help you? By protecting your clients, FNB Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s heritage is about democracy and those who fought for it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Red list? It’s starting to look more like a blacklist Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The state capture inquiry has been expensive, but important Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | When growing vegetables to help others is unlawful, something is ... Opinion & Analysis