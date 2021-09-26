EDITORIAL | Afrikaans is a cultural celebration of SA’s diversity
The Constitutional Court has rightfully handed Afrikaans a lifeline to continue as a language of learning at Unisa
26 September 2021 - 18:21
The Constitutional Court handed down judgment last week on the University of SA’s (Unisa) 2016 decision to adopt a new language policy and discontinue Afrikaans as a language of learning. The apex court ruled the move to halt Afrikaans classes was in contravention of the constitution, rendering Unisa’s decision invalid. This came after a five-year legal battle between Unisa and AfriForum, which described the court ruling as a “victory for Afrikaans, Afrikaans-speaking students and language rights in SA”.
The ConCourt judges were in agreement with the Supreme Court of Appeal, which last June reviewed and set aside Unisa’s policy to adopt a revised language policy...
