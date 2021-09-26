WENDY KNOWLER | How can we help you? By protecting your clients, FNB
Human error aside, the bank paid out R3m from a customer’s empty account, then tried to sue him
26 September 2021 - 18:21
Almost a third of South Africans claim to have been victims of fraud, according to InSites Consulting SA’s recently published annual SITEisfaction Report, which surveyed the online customers of the country’s six main consumer banks.
About 32% said they’d fallen victim to fraud in the 2021 survey - 2% more than in 2020...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.