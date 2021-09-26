WENDY KNOWLER | How can we help you? By protecting your clients, FNB

Human error aside, the bank paid out R3m from a customer’s empty account, then tried to sue him

Almost a third of South Africans claim to have been victims of fraud, according to InSites Consulting SA’s recently published annual SITEisfaction Report, which surveyed the online customers of the country’s six main consumer banks.



About 32% said they’d fallen victim to fraud in the 2021 survey - 2% more than in 2020...