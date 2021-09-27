Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Covid and lives be damned, all politicians want is votes

Manifesto launches ahead of local polls, in the midst of Covid-19, prove politicos only care about themselves

27 September 2021 - 20:48

We should have known it would come to this. Given a choice to play by the book or throw caution to the wind, risk lives and possibly send the country back into a stricter lockdown, politicians will always serve themselves first.

As parties contest for a share of voice in the public sphere, victory in the upcoming local government elections is elevated over doing the right thing...

