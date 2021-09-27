EDITORIAL | Covid and lives be damned, all politicians want is votes
Manifesto launches ahead of local polls, in the midst of Covid-19, prove politicos only care about themselves
27 September 2021 - 20:48
We should have known it would come to this. Given a choice to play by the book or throw caution to the wind, risk lives and possibly send the country back into a stricter lockdown, politicians will always serve themselves first.
As parties contest for a share of voice in the public sphere, victory in the upcoming local government elections is elevated over doing the right thing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.