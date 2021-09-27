OBITUARY | Franz Marx was SA TV’s man with the Midas touch

SA’s daily soap opera pioneer with ‘Egoli’ was a meticulous and hands-on director and writer

Franz Marx, who died in Pretoria at the age of 79 after testing positive for Covid-19 in July, was a legend of the local entertainment industry. He acted in the first nude scene ever seen in an Afrikaans movie and created the first daily soap on South African TV.



Egoli: Place of Gold kicked off on April 6 1992 and ran for 18 years, airing a total of 4,672 episodes before ending in 2010...