Opinion & Analysis

OBITUARY | Franz Marx was SA TV’s man with the Midas touch

SA’s daily soap opera pioneer with ‘Egoli’ was a meticulous and hands-on director and writer

27 September 2021 - 20:48 By Chris Barron

Franz Marx, who died in Pretoria at the age of 79 after testing positive for Covid-19 in July, was a legend of the local entertainment industry. He acted in the first nude scene ever seen in an Afrikaans movie and created the first daily soap on South African TV.

Egoli: Place of Gold kicked off on April 6 1992 and ran for 18 years, airing a total of 4,672 episodes before ending in 2010...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Whistleblowers are key to fighting SA corruption. It shouldn’t be at their peril Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Before parties promise us the world, let’s start with the basics Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Covid and lives be damned, all politicians want is votes Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Franz Marx was SA TV’s man with the Midas touch Opinion & Analysis
  5. NIXON TASAKANA | Africa must rise up against the US-China cold war on its soil Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | Mzilikazi Khumalo wrote the soundtrack of the new SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | Farewell to ‘Fiela’: Shaleen Surtie-Richards’s weapons were laughter ... News
  3. OBITUARY | The sun has set on Stan Sangweni. Let it rise on his challenge Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | He taught SA and the world to understand climate change’s complexity Opinion & Analysis
  5. OBITUARY | Bernard Levinson: the nerd who gave the world’s attitude to sex a ... News