TOM EATON | Before parties promise us the world, let’s start with the basics

We will soon drown in unnecessary manifestos when the message from the public is loud and clear

Over the weekend, the country’s major news outlets revealed the surprising information that campaigning for November’s election had “moved into the fast lane” and “hit high gear”.



It’s not a bad metaphor, I suppose, given the similarities between driving and voting in SA, both being grim necessities that force one to come into contact with solipsistic maniacs who don’t believe the law applies to them...