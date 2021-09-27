Whistleblowers are key to fighting SA corruption. It shouldn’t be at their peril

There’s also the famous case of Mike Tshishonga, a civil servant who made serious allegations to the media about a former minister of justice and constitutional development. He was immediately suspended and subjected to a disciplinary inquiry.

The matter took many years to be resolved, ending up in the Labour Appeal Court.

The most notable recent case was the murder of Babita Deokaran. She exposed corruption in the Gauteng health department before her death.

It is evident from these examples that the South African whistle-blowing environment is failing to encourage people to come forward.

What’s in place

SA has various pieces of legislation and regulatory policy documents that cover corruption and whistle-blowing. They also provide for the protection of whistle-blowers.

The most important of these is the Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000. It aims to encourage whistle-blowing in the workplace. It also seeks to create a culture that makes it easier to disclose information about criminal and other irregular conduct.

The constitution, the Labour Relations Act and the Companies Act are also part of the whistle-blowing legislative framework.

For its part, the South African Competition Commission encourages “authorised whistle-blowing” on cartels involved in, among other things, price fixing and collusive tendering.

In addition, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act seeks to strengthen measures to prevent and combat corruption. It places a duty on certain people holding positions of authority to report corrupt transactions.

The Protected Disclosures Act lists the auditor-general and the public protector as institutions that whistle-blowers can disclose information to. Both are important in achieving the purposes of the act and are equipped with specialists to deal with corruption and other illegal activities. But they should receive additional funding to do their jobs better.

SA’s regulatory framework is one of the best in the world. But there are gaps in the system.

Steps to strengthen the system

SA should consider setting up an independent whistle-blowing institution. This would help whistle-blowers from the time they make disclosures. It could ensure:

the confidentiality of information flow;

the protection of their identities; and

mapping the way forward for them.

This would enhance the current system. It would also showcase the important role these heroes and heroines play.

I also think the country should consider using dedicated specialised courts and units that deal specifically with corruption and whistle-blower protection. This would:

show that government is serious about dealing with criminal and illegal activities that have high social and economic costs;

send a clear message that the full impact of the law will be felt by perpetrators; and

show a serious commitment to upholding a value system in which whistle-blowers are valued and protected.

Employers should have a zero-tolerance policy in dealing with corruption and other irregular activities. Internal procedures sometimes lack a proper commitment to follow up issues raised by whistle-blowers. Often no feedback is provided or nothing is done.