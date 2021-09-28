TONY LEON | Political promises are the pits, and the ANC’s usually end up down the toilet

As the local government elections approach, ANC pledges from 15 years ago still haven’t been fulfilled

There were symbols aplenty, and some ghosts from glories past, at the ANC local government manifesto launch on Monday evening.



In ancient Rome, “augury” was the practice of interpreting omens from the observed behaviour of birds. Two days ago in Tshwane there was no shortage of auguries in the ruling party bash...