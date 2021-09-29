Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If parties don’t get rid of their thugs, political killings will continue

ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung’s demise underlines a murderous hunt for enrichment that must be stopped

29 September 2021 - 19:29

Pieces of the puzzle are still being put together after the brutal murder of ANC Tshwane councillor Tshepo Motaung on Friday, but it is becoming increasingly clear that politics and internal party power struggles were at play.

Outside Motaung’s home on Tuesday, as a high-level government delegation visited, one party member, Patrick Kabini, made perhaps the most telling comment since the ward 22 councillor met his end in a hail of at least 20 bullets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Whistleblowers are heroes, yet SA treats them like villains Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Covid and lives be damned, all politicians want is votes Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Afrikaans is a cultural celebration of SA’s diversity Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | New bill a much-needed antidote to tense employer-employee relations Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Red list? It’s starting to look more like a blacklist Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | This latest ANC vote-grabbing exercise is cynical in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. R Kelly believed he could fly above morality. For too long he was allowed to Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Ja nee, if Afrikaans isn’t indigenous, then the SACP isn’t South ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TSHEPO MATLOU | The Jurni to tourism recovery starts with technology Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | If parties don’t get rid of their thugs, political killings will ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling