EDITORIAL | If parties don’t get rid of their thugs, political killings will continue

ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung’s demise underlines a murderous hunt for enrichment that must be stopped

Pieces of the puzzle are still being put together after the brutal murder of ANC Tshwane councillor Tshepo Motaung on Friday, but it is becoming increasingly clear that politics and internal party power struggles were at play.



Outside Motaung’s home on Tuesday, as a high-level government delegation visited, one party member, Patrick Kabini, made perhaps the most telling comment since the ward 22 councillor met his end in a hail of at least 20 bullets...