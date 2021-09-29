EDITORIAL | If parties don’t get rid of their thugs, political killings will continue
ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung’s demise underlines a murderous hunt for enrichment that must be stopped
29 September 2021 - 19:29
Pieces of the puzzle are still being put together after the brutal murder of ANC Tshwane councillor Tshepo Motaung on Friday, but it is becoming increasingly clear that politics and internal party power struggles were at play.
Outside Motaung’s home on Tuesday, as a high-level government delegation visited, one party member, Patrick Kabini, made perhaps the most telling comment since the ward 22 councillor met his end in a hail of at least 20 bullets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.