TOM EATON | Ja nee, if Afrikaans isn’t indigenous, then the SACP isn’t South African

Of all this week’s nonsense, the only thing to trump Maharaj and Jordan’s new book is Blade’s cutting rejection of Afrikaans

On Wednesday, former professional gaslighter Mac Maharaj and prominent non-doctor Pallo Jordan held an online discussion about their new book which has been eagerly anticipated by dozens of readers in SA.



I was one of them. When I first heard that the ANC veterans had written a book together, I was intrigued to find out if one of the two co-authors had taken the lead, producing either an interesting non-fiction work like Fart-Catching for Dummies or else a gripping spy thriller like Dr Not Really...