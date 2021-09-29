Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Ja nee, if Afrikaans isn’t indigenous, then the SACP isn’t South African

Of all this week’s nonsense, the only thing to trump Maharaj and Jordan’s new book is Blade’s cutting rejection of Afrikaans

Tom Eaton Columnist
29 September 2021 - 19:29

On Wednesday, former professional gaslighter Mac Maharaj and prominent non-doctor Pallo Jordan held an online discussion about their new book which has been eagerly anticipated by dozens of readers in SA.

I was one of them. When I first heard that the ANC veterans had written a book together, I was intrigued to find out if one of the two co-authors had taken the lead, producing either an interesting non-fiction work like Fart-Catching for Dummies or else a gripping spy thriller like Dr Not Really...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Before parties promise us the world, let’s start with the basics Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Facing Ntini at full tilt is something for the pros, not us mere ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Asking me to respect the ANC is not stuff I have a monopoly on Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Bigger than cabbage: you reap what you sow, Tshwane Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Amateurs out of tune with experts can make deadly noise Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | The ANC to build a ‘smart city’. Now that’s an indisputable oxymoron Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | I do declare, these political parties are having us on Opinion & Analysis
  8. TOM EATON | The R400k bill may Shaik you a little, but at least Zuma is free as ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | This latest ANC vote-grabbing exercise is cynical in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. R Kelly believed he could fly above morality. For too long he was allowed to Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Ja nee, if Afrikaans isn’t indigenous, then the SACP isn’t South ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TSHEPO MATLOU | The Jurni to tourism recovery starts with technology Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | If parties don’t get rid of their thugs, political killings will ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling