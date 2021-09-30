Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Good vibes aside, when the bad outweighs the good heads must roll

Ramaphosa should be condemning Mkhize, not defending him because he did a good job managing Covid-19

30 September 2021 - 20:07

The release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the R150m Digital Vibes scandal appears to confirm our worst fears - that our health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, was allegedly complicit in corrupting a crucial communication tender that, as a result, has undermined SAs fight against Covid-19.

As reported on Sunday Times Daily on Thursday, the SIU found Mkhize blatantly ignored a cabinet memorandum advising that the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI) communications strategy to save costs. Instead, the SIU found, Mkhize went out of his way to ensure Digital Vibes, the company linked to his close associates, was awarded the tender from the national department of health (NDOH). That contract was then extended beyond NHI to focus on Covid-19...

