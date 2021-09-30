MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA voters know the times they are a-changin’, albeit slowly

The ANC’s chances of victory at the polls are good because it is not the only party facing challenges

Kaizer Kganyago. Zweli Mkhize. Cyril Ramaphosa. The Special Investigating Unit. The ANC. The Hawks. The DA. Personal protective equipment corruption. The EFF. Ace Magashule. This jumbled list just about sums up the key issue in the upcoming municipal polls — credibility.



Kganyago may not be a mayoral candidate for any party, but the work he does in positioning the SIU as a key component in the country’s fight against corruption has placed him front and centre of South African conversations. ..