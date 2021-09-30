MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA voters know the times they are a-changin’, albeit slowly
The ANC’s chances of victory at the polls are good because it is not the only party facing challenges
30 September 2021 - 20:07
Kaizer Kganyago. Zweli Mkhize. Cyril Ramaphosa. The Special Investigating Unit. The ANC. The Hawks. The DA. Personal protective equipment corruption. The EFF. Ace Magashule. This jumbled list just about sums up the key issue in the upcoming municipal polls — credibility.
Kganyago may not be a mayoral candidate for any party, but the work he does in positioning the SIU as a key component in the country’s fight against corruption has placed him front and centre of South African conversations. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.