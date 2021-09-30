TOM EATON | I get that sinking feeling when Cyril says he’s turning the ANC around
Paying tribute to Zweli Mkhize amid an anti-corruption campaign was a gaffe of Titanic proportions by Ramaphosa
30 September 2021 - 20:07
You know we’re properly through the looking glass when Mzwanele Manyi inviting political parties, NGOs and religious organisations to a “welcome prayer” for Jacob Zuma next month isn’t the most absurd thing on the political agenda.
Not that the tweet by the Jacob Zuma Foundation wasn’t pretty bonkers, including a reference to “H.E Prez Zuma”, that zed adding the touch of class we’ve come to expect from everything the Zuma faction touches...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.