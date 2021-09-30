TOM EATON | I get that sinking feeling when Cyril says he’s turning the ANC around

Paying tribute to Zweli Mkhize amid an anti-corruption campaign was a gaffe of Titanic proportions by Ramaphosa

You know we’re properly through the looking glass when Mzwanele Manyi inviting political parties, NGOs and religious organisations to a “welcome prayer” for Jacob Zuma next month isn’t the most absurd thing on the political agenda.



Not that the tweet by the Jacob Zuma Foundation wasn’t pretty bonkers, including a reference to “H.E Prez Zuma”, that zed adding the touch of class we’ve come to expect from everything the Zuma faction touches...