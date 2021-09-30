Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | No-go zones have no place in a democratic society

IEC must come down hard on parties that refuse to allow others to campaign in what they see as their areas

30 September 2021 - 20:08

No-go zones, where supporters of the dominant political party prevent the opposition from campaigning, will undermine free and fair local government elections.

Not only have political parties seemingly created these zones for other parties, but in some rural areas traditional leaders often prevent those they disagree with from campaigning in their regions. Some traditional leaders, chiefs and kings appear to align themselves with one political party, then make it difficult for other organisations to campaign there. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The IEC has failed - this is how to fix it Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma still has support Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Control issues in the ANC stifle job creation Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | If the ANC doesn’t get its act together, SA will become what ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Not very smart to let our towns and cities die a painful death Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | No-go zones have no place in a democratic society Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | No service, just vibes: forget delivery and pray for deliverance Opinion & Analysis
  4. Good vibes aside, when the bad outweighs the good heads must roll Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | I get that sinking feeling when Cyril says he’s turning the ANC ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed