WILLIAM GUMEDE | No-go zones have no place in a democratic society

IEC must come down hard on parties that refuse to allow others to campaign in what they see as their areas

No-go zones, where supporters of the dominant political party prevent the opposition from campaigning, will undermine free and fair local government elections.



Not only have political parties seemingly created these zones for other parties, but in some rural areas traditional leaders often prevent those they disagree with from campaigning in their regions. Some traditional leaders, chiefs and kings appear to align themselves with one political party, then make it difficult for other organisations to campaign there. ..