EDITORIAL | Pounce on tiger pet owners before the cats attack kids

A crèche and a wild predator living side by side highlights SA’s problem of tigers in captivity

The owner of a Boksburg daycare centre on Johannesburg’s East Rand raised the alarm last week after spotting two tigers peering over its fence from a neighbouring garden. The tigers often play on a jungle gym overlooking the crèche.



It sounds like a tale that belongs in a movie script, but unfortunately it is a real situation endangering lives. The school fears for the safety of its pupils and some parents have started keeping their children home — understandably so. What is less comprehensible is our complete lack of regulations around the keeping of exotic animals as pets...