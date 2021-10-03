Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Join the dots, SSA, because it looks as if we’re in for more chaos

In the run-up to local polls, politicians are killing their own. One wonders what they will do if they lose to an opponent

03 October 2021 - 17:48

I wish I could tell you that some bright spark at the State Security Agency (SSA) is tracking political violence as we approach the local government elections. I wish I could tell you they are identifying potential hotspots and coordinating adequate response measures should the need arise. I wish I could tell you I am confident our law enforcement agencies have the capacity and ability to prevent an explosion should one materialise.

I cannot lie to you. I doubt the geniuses at Musanda, who failed to see the July riots coming at them, are following events that signal violence is bubbling under the calm of an SA preparing for elections...

