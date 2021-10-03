Pg14| It’s time to go, says the Duke of Magoebaskloof
Tito Mboweni has left government for the idyll of the Limpopo mountains. It hasn’t stopped him thinking of entrepreneurial ways to wean young people off social grants, writes Sam Mkokeli
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Tito Mboweni was 35 when Nelson Mandela made him his minister of labour in the 1994 cabinet. By South African standards, that was very young.
In July 1998, he joined the Reserve Bank as an adviser to the governor. This role primed him for his position later as the head of the Bank. He became the eighth governor, a title he likes to this day...
