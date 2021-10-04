How ‘the greatest shoal on Earth’ leads sardines into an ecological trap

One of the world’s most spectacular marine migrations is the KwaZulu-Natal sardine run. The so-called “greatest shoal on Earth” takes place during the southern hemisphere’s winter. It involves the movement of tens to hundreds of millions of the silver fish from the warm-temperate waters of SA’s south coast to the subtropical waters of the east coast, more than 1,000km away.

This annual mass migration, first reported in 1853, is triggered by cold water upwelling on SA’s south-east coast. In this process, cold, nutrient-rich water rises up from the deep, creating a highly productive food web. The migration attracts vast numbers of predators: the sardine schools are followed northwards by seabirds, sharks, seals, dolphins and even large baleen whales. These devour as many of the helpless sardines as they can, which is made easier because their prey is sandwiched between dry land and the hot, tropical waters of the southward-flowing Agulhas Current, which exceed the sardines’ physiological tolerances.

To make matters worse, those fish that survive the predation still don’t have it easy: the journey is so strenuous that the sardines which eventually arrive on the east coast are emaciated. This goes against what scientists understand about animal migrations – such large-scale population movements normally provide some “selective advantage” by allowing animals to make optimal use of environmental resources.

Surely the obvious negatives of participating in the sardine run must be hugely outweighed by some fitness benefits to make it all worthwhile? The answer, our new research suggests, is “no” — and the reasons for the sardines’ behaviour lies in their genes.

A distinct east coast population?

One popular explanation for why the sardine run occurs is that the migration might be a relic of spawning behaviour dating back to the last glacial period, about 10,000 years ago. What is now subtropical Indian Ocean habitat may have been an important nursery area with cooler waters.

When the ice age ended, the sardines would have physiologically adapted to tolerate the subtropical conditions in this region and evolved into a distinct east coast population that continues to spawn there to this day. These sardines mix with south coast sardines during summer, then separate from them in winter as they migrate up the east coast. The presence of sardine eggs in the plankton confirms spawning does occur in this region.

Surprisingly, we discovered that sardines participating in the migration are not part of a distinct east coast population. Instead, they primarily originate from the colder waters off SA’s Atlantic west coast. Why would these sardines migrate to the opposite end of the country, only to end up in habitat that is obviously too warm for them? We suggest the fish are drawn into what amounts to an ecological trap — a rare example of a mass migration that has no obvious fitness benefits.

Genomic analyses

Our research started from the assumption that the sardine run represents the spawning migration of a distinct stock of sardines that is physiologically well adapted to tolerate subtropical conditions.