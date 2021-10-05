Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Cash is queen, but MaMkhize’s envelope saga goes one step too far

The new premiership boss’s latest stunt is cringe-worthy and not to be countenanced

05 October 2021 - 19:10

There’s a new queen in the DStv Premiership and she is disbursing wads of cash to players attached to her team in what appears patent, if not crass, attempts at cheap publicity. Yes, the publicity from the videos of the incident has generated more heat than light. 

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane walked around the pitch distributing cash from an envelope to their players after a 2-1 win over Maritzburg United at Chatsworth Stadium...

