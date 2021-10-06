Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | DA refuses to back down on posters, but it really should

It is not too late for the party to correct its mistake and restore calm by withdrawing the posters and apologising

06 October 2021 - 18:44

The DA is faced with the task of putting out another fire, this time over controversial election banners in Phoenix, Durban. But instead of trying to douse the flames, the party is seemingly fanning them by saying that not only were the posters going to stay up but others were going to be erected elsewhere across KwaZulu-Natal.

The banners read: “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”..

