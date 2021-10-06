Opinion & Analysis

MATHATHA TSEDU | A tribute to freedom fighter and hero Mzondeleli Nondula

The book has closed on a real hero of SA’s struggle for democracy, a man who was sentenced to death for his activism

06 October 2021 - 18:44 By Mathatha Tsedu

I arrived quite early at Pretoria Central Prison. When visitors were allowed in I was among the first. My destination, Death Row, had no other visitor at that time. I was escorted through a maze of prison doors that were opened and locked as soon as my escort and I had passed.

Death Row was a faraway place within the vast complex of this maximum prison. I had read a lot about Death Row: the desolation, the quiet of the place, of the anguish of the night before those final 52 steps to the noose, of the screams of fear of the awaiting rope and the chants of defiance by the brave...

