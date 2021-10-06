TOM EATON | If the DA keep acting like skulky schoolchildren, they’re headed for a klap

John Steenhuisen and his party have abandoned any notion of holding the moral high ground with their noxious posters

The DA’s election posters in Phoenix have been rightly condemned by political parties, civil society groups and media pundits as everything from tone-deaf to deliberately incendiary.



At best, the placards are dangerously clumsy, claiming moral certainty about complex, bloody events still being untangled, prosecuted and defused by police and activists on the ground...