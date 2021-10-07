EDITORIAL | R15m stadium is yet another monument to wasteful expenditure

The squandering of taxpayers’ money is endemic to municipalities and South Africans are sick of it

It’s not often that SA’s attention focuses so intensely on Komani (formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape, but this week the country’s spotlight has very much been aimed there.



This thanks to the controversy around the R15m Lesseyton Sports Facility in the Enoch Mgijima municipality, as ordinary citizens and politicians alike slated the multi-million price tag...