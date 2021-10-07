MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s local elections: when spoilt for choice equates to slim pickings

Voters face the dilemma of choosing between the DA’s racism and the ANC’s corruption in municipal polls on November 1

Theoretically, South Africans are spoilt for choice in the upcoming local government elections. In truth, though, the battle seems to be between the same parties that have always governed, the same parties that have always failed us and the same parties that will not do any better in the next five years.



Let’s start at the beginning. Did you know that if you love soccer (and you’re not an Orlando Pirates fan) and stay in Ekurhuleni you could vote for former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kenny Niemach? Yes, he’s a candidate for the United Independent Movement in ward 31 there. I know it’s a little confusing — that’s not Bantu Holomisa’s party (UDM). That the names of parties are many and confusing underscores statistical plurality. We deal with the quality or, rather, paucity of leadership later...