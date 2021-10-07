Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | In the pursuit of truth we should be abuzz about the malaria vaccine

With the lunatic fringe taking up so much air time, this scientific breakthrough has slipped by almost unnoticed

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 October 2021 - 19:25

In perhaps the biggest medical news of the century, approval has been given to roll out a vaccine for malaria, meaning we are weeks away from being told by elderly relatives that Bill Gates is trying to turn children into mosquitoes.

Malaria kills between 380,000 and 460,000 people a year, mostly in Africa, with babies and young children suffering the overwhelming burden of the illness, and the new vaccine, developed in Ghana by Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, promises to bring radical social and economic change to the continent south of the Sahara...

