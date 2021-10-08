EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Deconstructing the DA’s non-apology about the Phoenix posters

There is no moral value in taking down posters if you do not admit the messaging was intentional and morally odious

A pathetic non-apology from the DA for callous race-baiting posters it put up in Phoenix, Durban, tells us as much about the party as the despicable posters themselves.



On top of poles, one of two posters screams “The ANC called you racists” and below it another delivers the divisive messaging ’ “The DA calls you heroes”...