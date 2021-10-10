EDITORIAL | Rightly, the umbrella has closed on Santam’s bid to avoid Covid claims

After a protracted legal battle, the appeal court has ordered the insurer to pay out business-interruption claims

Times are tough, none more so for businesses battling to stay afloat and save jobs.



As a rule, people pay monthly premiums on medical aid, insurance or other types of cover when all is well, as safety net for the day things fall apart...