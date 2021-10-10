Only huge political will can save the Amazon and, with it, the planet

Biodiversity guru says stopping deforestation requires corporates with green goals and a leadership change

When US biologist Thomas Lovejoy first arrived in the Brazilian Amazon in 1965, the jungle, about the size of the continental US and then 97% intact, stretched to the horizons.



More than a half-century later, a fifth of the lush rainforest is gone, felled or burnt largely for cattle ranches, soy crops, timber and mining, and many remaining parts are increasingly fragmented, forest experts say...