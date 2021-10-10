IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Insurers, this is how you end up with corpses at your doorstep

Lack of payment for valid claims leaves bereaved families to scramble up money for funerals that cannot wait

More funeral policies are sold in SA than any other form of insurance, but in many cases claims are not paid by the time the funerals must be held, meaning the grieving family has to loan money, at huge interest rates, to pay for it.



The Covid-19 pandemic has made things a whole lot worse...