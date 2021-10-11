NADINE DREYER | Britney Spears’s hell: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ comes to Hollywood

Here unfolds one of the most exploitative and cynical abuses of fame in Tinseltown’s history

She was raised in Kentwood in Louisiana, smack bang in the middle of redneck America.



Mom and dad eloped just two weeks after he divorced his first wife. Lynette was 21. Jamie was a belligerent drunk more accomplished at downing frosties than holding down a proper job. ..