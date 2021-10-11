TOM EATON | The ANC is rewriting history and once again history repeats itself

Revamping the history syllabus will take commitment, talent and a coherent plan, none of which the party has had for years

I don’t blame Angie Motshekga for sounding like a tin of expired ham slowly rusting in the back row of the Soviet Politburo in 1954. The human soul can only take so much punishment, and when you’ve helped waste as much human potential as she has, you must, inevitably, become so numbed that you stop hearing yourself.



Admittedly, the words she chose to use in Friday’s briefing, in which she provided an update on the new history syllabus to be introduced in 2024, sounded like something from Stalin’s personal porno stash...