Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | After some odd choices, this year’s Nobel winner is deserving

Abdulrazak Gurnah is the first black African author to have won the award since Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka in 1986

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
13 October 2021 - 19:27

The Nobel Prize for Literature is one of those awards no one can predict. Many try, but fail dismally. There’s no list of authors published because though certain books are cited as being particularly noteworthy, the award is based on an author’s body of work and it’s up to a random Swedish cohort of lifelong members to determine the laureate. The Nobel committee sends nomination forms to hundreds of individuals and organisations qualified to nominate for the prize and these are not made known. The nominations are sifted through, a final list of five people is drawn — also not divulged, the committee reads their works, then meets. To win, the candidate must receive more than half of the votes cast. 

The bookies (yes, people do still bet on this) have had practically the same list of odds for years now. This year, Annie Ernaux at 8/1, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o 8/1, Haruki Murakami 10/1 and Margaret Atwood 10/1 topped the list, with Salman Rushdie, Stephen King and William T Vollmann getting 50/1 odds and Richard Osman, at the bottom, 100/1. Quite a surprise, but not as much of a shock as when Bob Dylan was awarded the honour in 2016. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | So which authors do you book time with when you’re on the move? Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | For killer snack-attack reads, Kellerman’s your man Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Wouldn’t it be nice to realise these types of dreams? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Billionaire Bill’s reading lists are bang on the money Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Local is lekker, but hands off our Beemers and Cartiers! Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Big Man? Chosen one? Who cares? The gospel is up for grabs Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | A manifold manifestation of manifestoes makes one long for a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Walk the talk, Cele, or there’ll be another Gqeberha Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...