Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | EUSEBIUS McKAISER on the DA’s ‘incoherent’ election strategy

In his new podcast, McKaiser and Ebrahim Fakir discuss why the party doesn’t capitalise on ANC weaknesses

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
13 October 2021 - 14:46

Veteran political analyst and elections expert Ebrahim Fakir, who is director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (Asri), is the first guest on Eusebius McKaiser’s new podcast.

In a lively discussion about the DA’s elections strategy, McKaiser and Fakir explore whether the party has a coherent strategy and whether it is, as former DA leader Tony Leon recently argued, based on pragmatism rather than identifiable political principles and values. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Forget about Phoenix posters and resignations, let's talk about ANC scandals: ... Politics
  2. ‘Don’t allow racists to speak on behalf of us’: Patricia de Lille takes aim at ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Mbalula trolls EFF and DA members ‘still in love’ with the ANC Politics
  4. Mike Waters quits DA post over ‘spineless, grovelling poster apology’ Politics
  5. TONY LEON | It’s a pity the DA posters have overshadowed the real election ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Local is lekker, but hands off our Beemers and Cartiers! Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Big Man? Chosen one? Who cares? The gospel is up for grabs Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | A manifold manifestation of manifestoes makes one long for a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Walk the talk, Cele, or there’ll be another Gqeberha Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...