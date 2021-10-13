PODCAST | EUSEBIUS McKAISER on the DA’s ‘incoherent’ election strategy
In his new podcast, McKaiser and Ebrahim Fakir discuss why the party doesn’t capitalise on ANC weaknesses
13 October 2021 - 14:46
Veteran political analyst and elections expert Ebrahim Fakir, who is director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (Asri), is the first guest on Eusebius McKaiser’s new podcast.
In a lively discussion about the DA’s elections strategy, McKaiser and Fakir explore whether the party has a coherent strategy and whether it is, as former DA leader Tony Leon recently argued, based on pragmatism rather than identifiable political principles and values. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.