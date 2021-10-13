PODCAST | EUSEBIUS McKAISER on the DA’s ‘incoherent’ election strategy

In his new podcast, McKaiser and Ebrahim Fakir discuss why the party doesn’t capitalise on ANC weaknesses

Veteran political analyst and elections expert Ebrahim Fakir, who is director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (Asri), is the first guest on Eusebius McKaiser’s new podcast.



In a lively discussion about the DA’s elections strategy, McKaiser and Fakir explore whether the party has a coherent strategy and whether it is, as former DA leader Tony Leon recently argued, based on pragmatism rather than identifiable political principles and values. ..