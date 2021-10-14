Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Local is lekker, but hands off our Beemers and Cartiers!

Hats off to Treasury for protecting SA-produced cement, but it would help if such measures extended to luxury goods

14 October 2021 - 19:03

As politicians trade on racial divisions ahead of the local elections, confusion about how many nations we are in SA is widespread and growing, typified by the announcement by Zulu prime minister Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi this week that he is “known as a Zulu Indian”. Who’d have guessed?

In this pre-election scramble, where you can’t reliably distinguish your chiefs from your Indians, what better way to unite the nation than by a quick, sharp burst of nationalist trade protectionism? So, from next month, no government entity can use imported cement for the building of any official structure...

