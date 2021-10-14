TOM EATON | Big Man? Chosen one? Who cares? The gospel is up for grabs

Some big claims were made about a man who did not get even 50% of his own party’s vote at Nasrec

Halloween came early to Durban on Thursday as young civilians dressed up as military veterans, rent-seekers and credulous footstools masqueraded as revolutionaries and free thinkers, and one very rich, very cosseted man pretended to be a victim, all in service of an absurd ritual called the National Welcome Prayer Day, in honour of Jacob Zuma.



Of course, heathen festivals like Halloween were the furthest thing from anyone’s mind, as a parade of piety shuffled past the microphone, with priests, prophets and apostles all offering prayers for the wellbeing of the Big Man in whose name everyone had been bussed in...