EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport
Mere differences in priorities or allegiance have led to many deaths that go unpunished
18 October 2021 - 18:27
In the past, political violence used to refer to warring members of different organisations, fighting over hegemonic control in different areas.
Many were killed in running battles between hostel dwellers who were mostly IFP members and township residents believed to mostly be ANC members. In some cases, prominent leaders such as the SA Communist Party’s Chris Hani were targeted for assassination. This reached a crescendo ahead of the first democratic elections in 1994. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.