EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport

Mere differences in priorities or allegiance have led to many deaths that go unpunished

In the past, political violence used to refer to warring members of different organisations, fighting over hegemonic control in different areas.



Many were killed in running battles between hostel dwellers who were mostly IFP members and township residents believed to mostly be ANC members. In some cases, prominent leaders such as the SA Communist Party’s Chris Hani were targeted for assassination. This reached a crescendo ahead of the first democratic elections in 1994. ..