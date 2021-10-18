Opinion & Analysis

SA: where billions in green incentives hit the ANC and die

Deals offered by rich nations stand no chance as long as coal remains central to the ruling party’s patronage politics

18 October 2021 - 18:28 By Antony Sguazzin and Paul Burkhardt

The world’s richest countries are courting SA as a model of how to transition to a more climate-friendly future from a dependency on coal.

While $5bn (R73.7bn) in cheap loans and grants are on offer as a first step, transforming Africa’s most industrialised economy demands more than cash. It needs to win over power brokers such as Gwede Mantashe, a former coal unionist who is now energy minister and national chair of the ANC, to weaken the nation’s reliance on the black rock...

