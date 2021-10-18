SYDNEY SESHIBEDI | Fighting the odds to help others do the same

Nozinhle Kasaval went through hell to complete her MBA so she can improve mental health outcomes in workplaces

Nozinhle Kasaval was only four years old when she started school in 1989 in Ngwelezane, a quiet township on the periphery of Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal.



Her early arrival at school was a privilege bestowed on her by her parents, who were school principals in the area. Despite her petite stature, she stood tall when she matriculated at the age of 16 among lofty 18-year-olds, and almost immediately outgrew Ngwelezane and Richards Bay. ..