TOM EATON | In her defence, the minister didn’t expect to be accosted by her own
Keeping it in the family is something the ANC has been really good at and is all part of its incestuous mantra
18 October 2021 - 18:27
It might seem like a stretch to see a connection between July’s bloody violence, described by the president as an insurrection, and last week’s half-hearted kidnapping of Thandi Modise, her deputy, and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
The former saw over 300 South Africans murdered and billions of rands burnt. Questions were asked about the loyalty of the police in KZN, and answered about the extent to which Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC are willing to engage in scorched earth tactics...
