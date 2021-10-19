Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Artisanal mining is a vital part of SA’s economy and must be formalised

The small-scale miners face death and enslavement on a daily basis. They need to be acknowledged and protected

19 October 2021 - 19:39

A violent clamour for SA’s dwindling precious metals is driving a deadly war which threatens to destabilise the already fragile mining industry.

The murder of eight illegal miners in the gold mining town of Orkney in North West, who were shot dead during a gunfight with police and mine security earlier this month, has once again shone a spotlight on the violence-fraught sector...

