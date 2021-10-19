WILLIAM GUMEDE | Poll chancers: politicians who make false promises must be punished
The IEC should look to deter those who disrespect voters by promising them a world they can’t deliver
19 October 2021 - 19:39
Politicians who knowingly make pie-in-the-sky promises during election campaigns should be investigated by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
Making false, unachievable claims is unethical and dishonest, and intended to deliberately deceive voters, many of whom are desperate, illiterate and do not know better. It now appears that even election campaign speeches have been captured...
