EDITORIAL | Zweli poor show: Mkhize’s SIU rebuke proves it’s good SA is rid of him
In his mission to discredit the unit, the former minister plays the victim, avoids issues and throws family under the bus
20 October 2021 - 18:47
It seems Zweli Mkhize has moved through denial and anger to reach the “bargaining” phase of dealing with the loss of his job as health minister, public humiliation and the end of his political career.
That is the overwhelming impression to be gained from the affidavit he has filed at the Pretoria high court at the beginning of his campaign to discredit the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) conclusions about his role in the Digital Vibes scandal...
