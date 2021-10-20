Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Zweli poor show: Mkhize’s SIU rebuke proves it’s good SA is rid of him

In his mission to discredit the unit, the former minister plays the victim, avoids issues and throws family under the bus

20 October 2021 - 18:47

It seems Zweli Mkhize has moved through denial and anger to reach the “bargaining” phase of dealing with the loss of his job as health minister, public humiliation and the end of his political career.

That is the overwhelming impression to be gained from the affidavit he has filed at the Pretoria high court at the beginning of his campaign to discredit the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) conclusions about his role in the Digital Vibes scandal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport Opinion & Analysis
  2. Artisanal mining is a vital part of SA’s economy and must be formalised Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Rewriting history gets 100%. Making it compulsory does not Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let’s face DA facts, Steenhuisen is a flop as leader Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Ngcukaitobi wrong to let rapist off the hook Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA must recapture universities from unethical councils Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BUTHELEZI | Out of Covid chaos comes opportunity Opinion & Analysis
  4. Zweli poor show: Mkhize’s SIU rebuke proves it’s good SA is rid of him Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | Have Netflix and Roald Dahl company missed a beat? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole