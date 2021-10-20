JENNIFER PLATT | Have Netflix and Roald Dahl company missed a beat?

The two are focusing on his children’s stories. Perhaps they should have set their sights on his adult offerings

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Netflix has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books. The Roald Dahl Story Company, run by the author’s grandson, Luke Kelly, will now become a division of the streaming service. This will bolster the deal that it already had with the company. Oscar winner Taika Waititi is working on a TV show based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (please, no more awful Oompa Loompa songs) and there is an adaptation of Broadway’s Matilda The Musical, starring Emma Thompson as the evil Miss Trunchbull, coming out next year.



There will probably be another The BFG, another James and the Giant Peach and so on. Apparently, according to Kelly, one of Dahl’s books is sold every 2.6 seconds. Dahl, who died at the age of 74 in 1990, has sold 300-million books worldwide, printed in 65 languages, and the deal with Netflix means that 19 TV shows, films, stage shows and live experiences are already in the works...