EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible

The state cannot sit by while people are threatened and murdered for fighting for their beliefs

Exactly a year ago, Fikile Ntshangase’s life was brutally snuffed out inside her northern KwaZulu-Natal home. As she spoke to her best friend on the phone, with him playing her a new gospel song he thought she would enjoy, gunmen walked into the house. Six bullets were fired and the “feisty” Ntshangase was dead.



It was a murder that made local and international headlines, and thrust the spotlight on opencast coal mining in Somkhele (the project Ntshangase was opposing) and the entire Zululand region, including on the border of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park...