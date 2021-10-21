Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible

The state cannot sit by while people are threatened and murdered for fighting for their beliefs

21 October 2021 - 19:57

Exactly a year ago, Fikile Ntshangase’s life was brutally snuffed out inside her northern KwaZulu-Natal home. As she spoke to her best friend on the phone, with him playing her a new gospel song he thought she would enjoy, gunmen walked into the house. Six bullets were fired and the “feisty” Ntshangase was dead.

It was a murder that made local and international headlines, and thrust the spotlight on opencast coal mining in Somkhele (the project Ntshangase was opposing) and the entire Zululand region, including on the border of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Artisanal mining is a vital part of SA’s economy and must be formalised Opinion & Analysis
  2. Zweli poor show: Mkhize’s SIU rebuke proves it’s good SA is rid of him Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Rewriting history gets 100%. Making it compulsory does not Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Eusebius asks Lindiwe Mazibuko: would you vote for Steenhuisen? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Petrol’s out, but more happy motoring ahead when you stop at ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You know what they say, set a crook to catch a crook Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Would making Zondo CJ come across as a reward for handling JZ? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...