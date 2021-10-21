EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible
The state cannot sit by while people are threatened and murdered for fighting for their beliefs
21 October 2021 - 19:57
Exactly a year ago, Fikile Ntshangase’s life was brutally snuffed out inside her northern KwaZulu-Natal home. As she spoke to her best friend on the phone, with him playing her a new gospel song he thought she would enjoy, gunmen walked into the house. Six bullets were fired and the “feisty” Ntshangase was dead.
It was a murder that made local and international headlines, and thrust the spotlight on opencast coal mining in Somkhele (the project Ntshangase was opposing) and the entire Zululand region, including on the border of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.