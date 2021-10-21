MAKHUDU SEFARA | Would making Zondo CJ come across as a reward for handling JZ?

Ramaphosa must carefully consider the the pros and cons of not appointing state capture chair

Leading an important commission of inquiry such as the state capture leaves you susceptible to carping criticism and attacks by corrupt politicians and their acolytes. It’s a thankless job.



But, importantly, those to whom the final report must be delivered and with whom you share the same passion to fight corruption, are left a little unsure how to praise and reward you...