MAKHUDU SEFARA | Would making Zondo CJ come across as a reward for handling JZ?
Ramaphosa must carefully consider the pros and cons of not appointing state capture chair
21 October 2021 - 19:57
Leading an important commission of inquiry such as the state capture leaves you susceptible to carping criticism and attacks by corrupt politicians and their acolytes. It’s a thankless job.
But, importantly, those to whom the final report must be delivered and with whom you share the same passion to fight corruption, are left a little unsure how to praise and reward you...
